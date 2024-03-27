Leader Of Long-Running Starr County Drug Ring Pleads Guilty

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Federal prosecutors have secured another guilty plea stemming from the lengthy investigation that led to the drug trafficking arrest of one-time Starr County Justice of the Peace Roel Valadez.

CBS 4 News reports the head of the drug trafficking organization that was the focus of the investigation, Ignacio Garza, Wednesday pleaded guilty to a single count of possessing with the intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped 15 other charges. Garza of Rio Grande City, headed the Starr County side of the organization that smuggled countless amounts of illegal drugs from Mexico into and through the Rio Grande Valley.

Garza, former JP Valadez, and numerous other members of the ring were nabbed in an investigation dubbed Operation Ice River. Garza faces a minimum 10-year prison term when he’s sentenced in June.