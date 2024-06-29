Leaders Meet To Discuss Police Brutality Incident

Fort Worth leaders are calling for action following an alleged incident of police brutality earlier this week. City councilmembers and police officials met Friday to discuss how the city should respond.

On Sunday Carolyn Rodriguez approached police officers with a camera, asking them questions before being thrown to the ground and restrained. Rodriguez received stitches on her face and says the encounter left her with a concussion.

Fort Worth City Council Member Chris Nettles is calling for changes in police training and for the officer involved in the incident to face disciplinary action.