Leak Suspect Appears In Court As US Reveals Case Against Him

(AP) — Billing records of an Internet social media platform helped the FBI identify a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in the leak of highly classified military documents. That’s according to court records unsealed Friday.

The new details came as Jack Teixeira appeared in court to face charges of unauthorized removal and retention of classified and national defense information.

A judge ordered him held until a detention hearing next week. Investigators believe Teixeira was the leader of an online private chat group where the documents were shared. Though prosecutors have not revealed a possible motive, accounts of those in the chat group have depicted Teixeira as motivated more by bravado than ideology.