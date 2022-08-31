Leaky Battleship In Texas Begins Trip For $35M Repairs

The USS Texas is towed down the Houston Ship Channel Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. The vessel, which was commissioned in 1914 and served in both World War I and World War II, is being towed to a dry dock in Galveston where it will undergo an extensive $35 million repair. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) — The greatest challenge in recent years for the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars has been a leaky hull that’s raised concerns it could sink.

Now the foundation in charge of the USS Texas’ care is towing it Wednesday from its longtime home along the Houston Ship Channel to a shipyard in Galveston for much needed repairs. The 110-year-old ship’s repairs are part of the foundation’s plans to eventually resettle it in a new location in Texas.

The president of the Battleship Texas Foundation says the ship’s departure early Wednesday was perfect and that it’s projected to arrive in Galveston by 4 p.m. after the 40-mile journey.