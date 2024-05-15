Leal Seated As Brownsville School Trustee-Again, 3-1/3 Years After Initial Victory Over Pena

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

It’s taken 3-1/2 years but Marisa Leal has again been sworn in as the Place 6 trustee on the Brownsville school board.

At a special meeting Tuesday night, the Board of Trustees canvassed the vote from the May 4th election and affirmed that Leal beat Minerva Pena by 949 votes. It wasn’t that easy the first time, though. Leal had first been sworn in after the November 2020 election, in which she beat Pena by one vote. She lost her seat, however, when a recount showed Pena the winner by eight votes.

Leal then sued, challenging the results. A judge found that illegal votes had been cast and ordered a new election. Pena appealed, and that delayed the election until this past May 4th.