Lebanese Submarine Finds 10 Bodies On Sunken Migrant Ship

In this photo released by the Lebanese Army official Twitter page, shows the boat that sank carrying about 80 Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians trying to migrate by sea to Italy, following a confrontation with the Lebanese navy, which found by Pisces VI submarine on some 459 meters (about 1,505 feet), in Tripoli, north Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The Lebanese navy and a submarine crew on Friday, Aug. 26, announced that they found the remains of at least seven of the approximately 30 drowned migrants in a sunken ship off the coast of Tripoli. (Lebanese Army Website via AP)

(AP) — A small submarine has found the remains of 10 migrants who drowned when their boat sank in late April off the coast of Lebanon with about 30 people on board.

The boat was carrying around 80 Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians trying to migrate by sea to Italy when it went down following a confrontation with the Lebanese navy. Ten bodies were recovered that night, including one of a child, while 48 survivors were pulled from the Mediterranean Sea.

Capt. Scott Waters, who operated the submarine, told reporters on Friday that one body was found just outside the wreck, one above it and four some ways away from it. Four other bodies were found inside the wreck.