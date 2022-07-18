Lebanon LGBTQ Community Suffers Setback Amid Wider Clampdown

FILE - Rainbow-colored bracelets are displayed at a restaurant during the launch event of Beirut Pride week, in Beirut, Lebanon, May 12, 2018. Rights groups in Lebanon have blasted the authorities of cracking down on activists and marginalized communities. Most recently, the Lebanese Interior Ministry in June 2022, called on security forces to shut down events promoting LGBTQ rights following complaints from religious officials. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

(AP) — Rights groups in Lebanon have blasted the authorities for cracking down on activists and marginalized communities. The Lebanese Interior Ministry last month called on security forces to shut down events promoting LGBTQ rights following complaints from religious officials. That has left many in the LGBTQ community fearing for their safety.

Activists say this is the authorities’ latest effort in cracking down on marginalized groups and dissidents to distract the public from the country’s spiraling economic and political crisis.

The economic meltdown has pulled over three-quarters of the population into poverty. Millions continue to struggle with soaring inflation, rampant power cuts and medicine shortages.