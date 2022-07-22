Lee Zeldin, GOP Nominee For NY Governor, Assaulted At Rally

(AP) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was assaulted by a man who apparently tried to stab him at an upstate event. The head of the state Republican party chair said the congressman got a small scrape but wasn’t seriously injured. Zeldin said in a statement he was able to grab the attacker’s wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him. Zeldin’s campaign said the attacker was taken into custody and the congressman continued his speech. He is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November.