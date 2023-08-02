Legal Battle Over Cancer Cluster Connected To Hayes-Sammons Pesticide Plant Coming To An End-25 Years Later

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Nearly 25 years after the first lawsuit was filed, a final settlement has been reached in the legal battle surrounding the Hayes-Sammons pesticide production plant blamed for a cancer cluster in southeast Mission.

First reported by the Rio Grande Guardian, final settlement letters are being mailed notifying about 1,300 plaintiffs that the process of sending payments from the $20 million settlement is underway.

The case dates back to the late 1990’s when it was confirmed that unusually high numbers of skin and lung diseases, miscarriages, birth defects, and cancers were being suffered among current and former workers at the plant and residents who lived nearby.

Investigations found that residue from chemicals used to manufacture pesticides had seeped into the ground – poisoning the soil and water in the area. The plant had been declared a Superfund site and a grassroots response led to lawsuits against several major chemical corporations that did business at the former Hayes-Sammons plant.