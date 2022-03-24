NATIONAL

Legal Experts To Weigh In On Last Day Of Jackson Hearings

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — Legal experts and interest groups will be taking their turn to weigh in on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The Senate Judiciary Committee is wrapping up four days of hearings on her historic bid to become the first Black woman on the high court. Jackson has faced down a barrage of Republican questioning over two days about her sentencing of criminal defendants. On Thursday, the last day of hearings, interest groups including the American Bar Association and civil rights organizations will testify about Jackson’s suitability for the court. Witnesses chosen by Senate Republicans will also speak.

 

