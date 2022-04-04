TEXAS

Legal New Mexico Marijuana Could Complicate Things At The Texas Border

Police in and around Anthony and all along the Texas-New Mexico border are on high alert now that recreational marijuana has been made legal in New Mexico.

Authorities in Anthony are warning folks that if they are caught with marijuana in the city, they will be arrested. Police in El Paso, meanwhile, say every case will be evaluated on an individual basis, and they will not immediately default to arresting those in possession of pot.

Still, police in both states are warning that driving while under the influence of marijuana is still illegal everywhere.

