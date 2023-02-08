Legalized Sports Betting Picks Up Momentum In Texas Legislature

The push to legalize sports betting in Texas appears to be building momentum in the Legislature. On Monday, members of the House and Senate filed bills to create and regulate online sports gambling in the state.

Among other provisions, the bills would authorize the Texas Lottery Commission to regulate the gambling industry and allow Texans 21 and older to create online sports gambling accounts.

State revenues would go to the Texas Education Agency for property tax relief, other than a two-percent set-aside for a gambling addiction grant fund.