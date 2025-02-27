Legislation Introduced Banning Chinese AI App On Government Devices

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is introducing legislation that would ban Chinese artificial intelligence program DeepSeek from government devices.

The Senate bill would prohibit any of the company’s products from being installed on government networks. DeepSeek upended the artificial intelligence industry when it was released last month, with its creators claiming to have spent much less on the program than American firms have spent on their AI models.

However, because the startup is based in China lawmakers are raising concerns about the potential for the Chinese government to access U.S. user data.