Legislature Sends Two-Year $248B State Budget To Governor’s Desk

The state’s latest proposed two-year budget is on its way to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for his signature. After months of negotiations with the Senate, the House approved the 248-billion-dollar spending plan on Thursday by a vote of 146-to-2.

The Senate had unanimously approved the compromise bill the day before. The amount of the budget represents a reduction of more than 13-billion-dollars from the previous two-year budget, mostly because of federal pandemic relief. Abbott has the option of exercising a line-item veto.