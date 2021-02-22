A mortgage lender makes grants available for home repairs. McAllen’s Affordable Homes of South Texas has an emergency repair grant program available with grants up to three-hundred-dollars for home repairs after last week’s severe winter storm. A statement Friday by the city says the assistance is for those who suffered damage to their home due to the power outage and other weather-related hardships last week. Those interested in making a donation or to apply for a grant can do so at AHSTI-dot-Org.