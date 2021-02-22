LOCAL

Lender Makes Grants Available For Home Repairs

By 565 views
0

A mortgage lender makes grants available for home repairs.  McAllen’s Affordable Homes of South Texas has an emergency repair grant program available with grants up to three-hundred-dollars for home repairs after last week’s severe winter storm.  A statement Friday by the city says the assistance is for those who suffered damage to their home due to the power outage and other weather-related hardships last week.  Those interested in making a donation or to apply for a grant can do so at AHSTI-dot-Org.

Brownsville Helps Out Port Isabel With Drinking Water

Previous article

Governor Abbott Says Progress Is Being Made To Restore Power After Winter Storm

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL