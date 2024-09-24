LOCALTRENDING

Lengthy Prison Time Ordered For Intoxicated Driver Who Killed Palmview Man

jsalinasBy
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A prison sentence of at least 15 years has been ordered for a Nebraska man for the intoxication-caused crash that killed a Palmview man more than three years ago. 33-year-old Tyrone Dewayne Amos was handed the 15-year punishment on a charge of intoxication manslaughter. Amos was also given two 5-year prison terms for two counts of intoxication assault, along with a 10-year term for a charge of manslaughter.

The McAllen Monitor reports 93rd District Court Judge Fernando Mancias will decide whether the make the sentences consecutive or concurrent during a hearing October 9th. Amos was driving the wrong way on Expressway 281 in Edinburg when his Chevrolet Trailblazer collided head-on with a Chevrolet Malibu. 27-year-old Victor Bazan, a passenger in the Malibu, was killed. His fiance who was driving was seriously injured, as was Amos. Prosecutors claimed Amos was both drunk and high at the time.

