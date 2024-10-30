FILE - This combination of images shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris respectively. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, left, Matt Rourke, File)

There’s less than a week until Election Day as the candidates campaign in battleground states. Vice President Harris will speak in North Carolina before heading to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin later today to give remarks.

Former President Trump will be in North Carolina for a speech and then will hold a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin with former NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Trump’s running mate JD Vance will hold a town hall in Pennsylvania, while Harris’ running mate Tim Walz will make multiple stops in North Carolina.