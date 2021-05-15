Let’s Face It: Washington Adjusts To New Mask Guidance

FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their last required dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. Across Washington, the government is adjusting in a variety of ways to new federal guidance easing up on when face masks should be worn. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
(AP) — First lady Jill Biden says finally going mask-free feels like “we’re moving forward.” A Republican senator says not wearing a mask “certainly helps the flow of conversation.” But the conversation on the House floor Friday neared sniping as lawmakers objected to being required to keep masking up until all 435 of them get their COVID-19 shots. Across Washington, the government is adjusting to new federal guidance that says fully vaccinated people can be mask-free in outdoor crowds and in most indoor settings. But on Capitol Hill, lawmakers have to keep wearing masks on the House floor,