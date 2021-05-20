Levee Repairs On Track To Meet Hurricane Season Deadline

One big gap in the flood control levees in Hidalgo County has been filled in, and work on the remaining breaches is on track to be completed before hurricane season starts in less than two weeks. So says county Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villareal.

Providing an update on the levee repair work, Villareal says the work to close the big gap in the earthen levee near Abram is 100 percent complete. He says repairs to the levee breach near Chimney Park south of Mission are underway and will be completed by the June 1st deadline.

Officials began calling attention to the breaches last month after the Biden administration ordered a halt to all border wall construction. The levees had been torn up as part of new wall construction during the Trump administration.