Levee Repairs Still On Track To Meet Hurricane Season Deadline

No more gaps remain in the flood control levees in southern Hidalgo County. That word from the commander who oversees the southwest division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In an update to Hidalgo County officials, General Christopher Beck said repairs to the three breaches in the levees south of Mission and elsewhere have been completed. Beck said all additional repairs should be finished by the end of June – one month past the original deadline of June 1st, the official start of hurricane season.

Local officials began calling attention to the breaches last month after the Biden administration ordered a halt to all border wall construction. The levees had been torn up as part of new levee-wall construction started by the Trump administration.