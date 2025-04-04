LGBT Case Spotlighted

The Texas Supreme Court is out with cases that will be heard during the upcoming term.

The biggest is a legal battle between the Texas Attorney General and a gay rights group called P-FLAG. They’re fighting a request to turn over paperwork involving their efforts to help families find transgender healthcare for kids.

The AG has been investigating reports of insurance fraud. Ken Paxton said in a statement that any group that seeks to “weaponize science and medicine against children” will be held accountable.