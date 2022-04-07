LGBT Stance Leads To Travel Ban

The city of Los Angeles is suspending official travel to Texas over a state plan to ban transgender medical care for children.

Jessica Shortall with the group Texas Competes says the motion will not have an economic impact but will hurt its reputation. She says Texas has long been viewed as a state with no government interference, and a place where people are friendly.

The Attorney General opinion, equating transgender medical care with child abuse, goes against that. And she thinks it will hurt the state’s ability to attract the best and brightest.