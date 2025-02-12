Library Group Targeted

Texas Republicans are working to rid the state’s libraries of books that they feel are not fit for children. The latest push include defunding the American Library Association, which they say is “woke.”

State Representative Brian Harrison says it’s designed in a way to make sure individual libraries do not lose funding. Texas has long been at odds with the American Library Association.

The ALA has pushed back against what they see as “book bans,” targeting minority authors. The Texas State Library cut ties with the group two years ago.