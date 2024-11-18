Library Of Congress Emails Hacked By Unidentified Adversary

Federal investigators are looking into a hack of the email system used by the Library of Congress. Officials say the hack was carried out between January and September and focused on emails between Library staffers and congressional offices.

Analysts believe the hackers went after the Library’s email because it lacks the sophisticated cybersecurity used by other congressional email systems. Initial reports say the attack was carried out by an unidentified foreign adversary. The U.S. Capitol Police have turned over the investigation to the FBI.