Brownsville Library Patrons Offered Counseling After Seeing Man Shot Dead

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The city of Brownsville has arranged for counseling to be provided for anyone who was in the Public Library at the time a man pulled a gun and shot another man in the head this past weekend. It happened just after noon Saturday.

Library staff was able to get everyone out and within minutes Brownsville police stormed in, saw the victim on the floor, spotted and grabbed the suspect and seized his gun. 33-year-old Humberto Paz remains jailed on murder and aggravated assault charges.

Killed was 71-year-old Vahid Khaledi. Police believe the two men did not know each other and are still working to confirm what triggered the argument that preceded the deadly gunfire.

For people who were traumatized by what they saw, the city has arranged for counseling services at Tropical Texas Behavioral Health, Behavioral Health Solutions of South Texas, Methodist Healthcare Ministries, and UTRGV.