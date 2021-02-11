Lieu: Trump Has Shown No Remorse For Capitol Attack

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., one of the House impeachment managers, arrives as arguments are presented in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House impeachment manager Ted Lieu accuses former President Trump of showing no remorse after the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During Trump’s Senate trial, Lieu stressed Trump has assumed no responsibility for the violent and deadly assault. The California Democrat argued Trump must be held accountable. He said a clear message must be sent that it’s “never patriotic to incite an attack” in the nation’s capital.

Lieu added Trump’s “lack of remorse and refusal to take accountability after the attack poses its own unique and continuing danger.”