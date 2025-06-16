Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick Tours Texas To Drum Up Support For State THC Ban

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is traveling across Texas to explain why he wants to ban THC products in the state. As head of the Texas Senate, Patrick spearheaded the passage of Senate Bill 3, which would ban all THC products in Texas as of September.

The bill also cleared the House and is awaiting Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to sign it or veto it.

Polls show only lukewarm support for the ban among GOP primary voters, and conservative talk radio hosts who usually support Patrick are pushing back against the bill.