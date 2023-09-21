Life In Prison Handed Down Against Suspect In Killing Of Former Harlingen High Football Star

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Life in prison is the punishment for the first of three men to stand trial for the murder of a one-time Harlingen High School football star. 53-year-old Juan Zapata Lozano was sentenced Thursday afternoon, shortly after he was found guilty In the stabbing death of Lesley Maurice Hunter.

A Cameron County jury deliberated about two hours before reaching its verdict. It was the night of October 17th 2020 when the 44-year-old Hunter was found bleeding on the side of the road in the 3200 block of North Sunshine Strip. He was hospitalized in critical condition and died nine days later.

Hunter had been a record-setting running back for the Harlingen High Cardinals in the 1990’s.