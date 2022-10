Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz writes on a piece of paper prior to the start of jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. April 4, 2022. Amy Beth Bennett/Pool via REUTERS

(Fort Lauderdale, FL) — Jurors in the case of convicted Parkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz are recommending he be sentenced to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to the murders of 17 people last year. A jury had been debating whether to sentence Cruz to death or life in prison for his 2018 crimes.