Life Sentence Sought For Teen In Michigan School Shooting

FILE - Ethan Crumbley answers "yes" to charges against him from assistant prosecutor during his pre-trial hearing at Oakland County Courthouse, Oct. 24, 2022, in Pontiac, Mich. On Monday, Nov. 14, prosecutors said they will seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for the 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP, File)

(AP) — Prosecutors say they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a teenager who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism.

Prosecutors in Oakland County, Michigan, disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday. Sixteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley recently withdrew a possible insanity defense and pleaded guilty to 24 charges.

The shooting occurred nearly a year ago at Oxford High School. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic life prison sentence in Michigan. But teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can argue for a shorter term and an opportunity for parole. Crumbley’s lawyers believe he can be rehabilitated in prison. A hearing is scheduled for February.