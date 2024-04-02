Lightening Strike Causes House Fire

The Plano Fire Department says a lightening strike is responsible for starting a house fire overnight. Around 8:00 p.m. Monday, as severe weather was rolling through the area, residents in the home say they heard a loud boom, followed by smoke. By the time firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming through the roof. It took crews about a half an hour to get the fire under control, and despite strong winds, they were able to contain the fire to just the one house. Everyone in the house was able to make it out safely.