Lightfoot Urges Abbott To Stop Sending Migrants To Chicago

File photo: A group of people board a Chicago Transit Authority bus before being taken to a Salvation Army after arriving on a bus with other migrants from Texas at Union Station, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging Texas Governor Greg Abbott to stop sending migrants to her city.

In a letter sent to Abbott, Lightfoot said the she is aware that Texas is planning to resume busing migrants to cities throughout the United States, including Chicago. She called the move “inhumane” and “dangerous.” Since last August, Chicago has welcomed more than eight-thousand people.

Abbott has been sending busloads of migrants to so-called sanctuary cities as a pushback against federal immigration policies.

