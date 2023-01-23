WORLD

Lights Out In Pakistan As Energy-Saving Move Backfires

Shopkeepers and workers wait for electric power at a market following a power breakdown across the country, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Much of Pakistan was left without power for several hours on Monday morning as an energy-saving measure by the government backfired. The outage spread panic and raised questions about the cash-strapped government’s handling of the crisis. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

(AP) — Officials say most of Pakistan was struck by a power outage as an energy-saving measure by the government backfired.

Electricity was turned off during low usage hours to conserve fuel across the country, leaving technicians unable to boot up the system all at once after daybreak.

Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir said that engineers had started restoring the power supply in various parts of the country on Monday morning. He said since the demand for electricity in the winter reduces at night, as “an economic measure, we temporarily shut down our power generating systems” on Sunday night. He insisted this was not a major crisis, and that electricity was being restored in phases.

