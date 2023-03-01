Lilly Plans To Slash Some Insulin Prices, Expand Cost Cap

Eli Lilly will cut prices for some older insulins later this year and immediately expand a limit on costs insured patients pay when they fill prescriptions. The moves promise critical relief to some people with diabetes who can face annual costs of more than $1,000 for insulin they need in order to live. Lilly’s changes also come as lawmakers pressure drugmakers to do something about soaring prices. Lilly said it will cut the list price for its most commonly prescribed insulin, Humalog, and for another insulin, Humulin, by 70% in the fourth quarter. The drugmaker didn’t detail the new prices.