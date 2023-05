The sign at the main gate was unveiled during a ceremony at Fort Cavazos in Killeen, Texas, on Tuesday May 9, 2023. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The sign at the main gate was unveiled during a ceremony at Fort Cavazos in Killeen, Texas, on Tuesday May 9, 2023. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The Army’s Fort Hood in Texas is now officially Fort Cavazos. This is part of a massive move by the Defense Department to eliminate links to the Confederacy. Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo says the new name is a true reflection of the Army’s core principals.

The Texas-born, Korean and Vietnam War veteran was the first Hispanic to reach the rank of four-star general. All four of his kids were in the stands for today’s ceremony