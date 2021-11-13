Lions, Tigers And An Unbearable Year At Jack Hanna’s Zoo

FILE—In this Sept. 5, 2013, file photo, Jack Hanna stands at the front entrance of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio. It's been a challenging year that began on Jan. 1, 2021, the first day of famed zookeeper Hanna's retirement — after 42 years as the beloved celebrity director-turned-ambassador of the nation’s second-largest zoo. But the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' president predicts incoming CEO Tom Schmid can bring the zoo “roaring back.” (Tom Dodge/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)