If your New Year’s plans include drinking something stronger than beer or wine, you’ll need to be sure and go to the liquor store by Saturday.

The Texas Liquor Control Act requires liquor stores to be closed on Sundays and on major holidays like New Year’s Day. That means liquor stores will be closed from 9:00 p.m. Saturday until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Beer and wine will still be available for sales in convenience and grocery stores throughout the weekend.