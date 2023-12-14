Lisa Dykes Found Guilty Of Murdering Seattle Woman In Dallas

Lisa Dykes is sentenced to life in prison after a Dallas jury found her guilty on Wednesday of the 2020 murder of Marisela Botello from Seattle.

Prosecutors said Dykes killed the 23-year-old after catching her in bed with her boyfriend, Charles Beltran, and then dumped Botello’s body with the help of her wife, Nina Marano.

Dykes was in a three-way relationship with Beltran and Marano, who will also both stand trial for the murder. Dykes was also convicted of tampering with evidence and sentenced to 20-years.