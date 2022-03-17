List Of Candidates Released

The Army’s Fort Hood, which is named after a Confederate general, could be renamed to honor President Eisenhower. That’s one name on a list, released today by the congressionally-mandated renaming panel.

Other names include former Secretary of State Colin Powell, five-star Army General Omar Bradley and Alwyn Cashe. He was recently posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism in Iraq.

Fort Hood, and several other bases, are being stripped of their brands, as part of a larger move away from honoring the Confederacy.