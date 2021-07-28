Little Hope For 5 Missing Workers At German Blast Site

Emergency vehicles of the fire brigade, rescue services and police stand not far from an access road to the Chempark over which a dark cloud of smoke is rising in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.. After an explosion, fire brigade, rescue services and police are currently in large-scale operation, the police explained. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

(AP) — Officials say they have little hope of finding five missing workers alive, a day after an explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in western Germany that killed at least two people and injured 31 others.

The blast Tuesday produced a fire that it took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish. German news agency dpa quoted police as saying that an investigation into the cause of the explosion would begin Thursday but that it appeared the blast was linked to storage tanks filled with solvents. The industrial park is located in the city of Leverkusen, near Cologne.