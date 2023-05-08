TEXAS

Lives Immigrants Built In Texas Town Shattered By Shooting

Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia looks up to the sky during a vigil for his son, Daniel Enrique Laso, 9, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Garcia's son and wife were among the five people killed in a mass shooting last week when the suspected gunman, Francisco Oropeza, allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) — The beautiful life Wilson Garcia, an Honduran immigrant, had built for his wife and three children was shattered when his neighbor burst into his Cleveland, Texas, home on April 28 and fatally shot five people, including his wife and 9-year-old son.

The accused gunman, Francisco Oropeza, is now jailed, but Garcia and his neighbors are uncertain if they’ll ever recover. Garcia’s wife is being remembered for coming to the U.S. to help her family. His son has been described as a good friend who loved soccer. Other victims are being remembered for their bravery in protecting other children who were in the home.

