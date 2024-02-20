Livingston Girl’s Body Found, Family Friend To Be Charged With Murder

Prosecutors are confirming they will file a capital murder charge against the man being held as a person of interest in the disappearance of an 11-year-old Livingston girl.

Search teams Tuesday afternoon found the body of Audrii Cunningham, and Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons says a lot of evidence points to 42-year Don McDougal as her killer.

Audrii’s body was spotted in the Trinity River not far from her home. She was last seen leaving her home for school Thursday morning but she never got on her bus. McDougal, who was living on the family’s property, reportedly was the last person to see Audrii.

The cause of her death has not yet been determined.