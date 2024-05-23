Lizcano Resigns From T-Cole Following DWI Arrest

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Rio Grande Valley member of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement has taken himself off the commission following his arrest for drunken driving. ValleyCentral.com with word that Mario Lizcano resigned from the regulatory agency this week, stating in his resignation letter to Governor Greg Abbott that he is stepping down to focus on his health and well-being.

Governor Abbott had appointed Lizcano to the 9-member commission in 2022. His term was to have ended in 2027. It was early last Saturday morning when an Edinburg police officer found the 55-year-old Lizcano passed out behind the wheel of his Chevrolet Silverado that was stopped on South Closner Boulevard just north of Canton Road. Police say he failed a roadside sobriety test and was charged with DWI.