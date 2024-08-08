LNG Firm ‘Disappointed’ With Court’s Cancellation Of Brownsville Project’s Operating Permit

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The owner of the under-construction Rio Grande LNG terminal at the Port of Brownsville says it is “disappointed” with a federal appeals court ruling that nullifies the federal regulatory approval of its project.

In a press release, NextDecade says it disagrees with the court’s conclusions and is assessing its options. The corporation did not specifically say if it would appeal. The owner of a second project affected by the court’s ruling, Texas LNG, said simply it is studying the opinion.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals this week found that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission conducted an inadequate analysis of the projects’ impact to the region’s air quality and overall environment.

A spokesman for the Sierra Club, which led the lawsuit resulting in the ruling, called it a major victory for working class people of the Valley. The ruling, however, has not stopped construction on the Rio Grande LNG facility which began last October.

The statement from Texas LNG did not indicate if it would continue to pursue a final investment decision, which is the last step needed before construction would begin on that project.