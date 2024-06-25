Local Animal Shelter Dealing With New Animal Hoarding Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A fourth animal hoarding case in the last three months has the Palm Valley Animal Society once again asking for help caring for – this time – 45 dogs rescued from an abandoned property.

The dogs, ranging from puppies to large-size adults, were found Tuesday on the property at an undisclosed location. Palm Valley’s Director of Operations, Faith Wright, says most of the dogs appear to be doing okay, most have been spayed or neutered, but none has been microchipped.

Wright is, again, asking volunteers to adopt or foster the dogs, and adding that monetary donations are being accepted.

It’s the fourth time since early April that large numbers of dogs or cats have been rescued from homes or on properties in the Upper Valley.