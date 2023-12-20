Local Blood Donations Encouraged Amid Holiday Season Supply Shortage

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The folks at the local blood bank are warning of a critical blood shortage this holiday season. Blood donations, they say, have dropped significantly over the past year – the dropoff causing an emergency supply shortage this past summer. But donations haven’t ramped back up enough to ease the shortage.

The donor recruitment manager at Vitalant Blood Services of the Valley, Ali Arredondo, says he knows people are really busy right now but he’s urging you to squeeze in some time. Arredondo says all of the blood donated locally is held here and provided to local hospitals. To make an appointment, log on to vitalant.org and follow the instructions.