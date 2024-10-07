Local Businessman Named To Oversee Hidalgo County RMA

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Rio Grande Valley banker and restaurant owner has been tapped to be the new presiding officer of the Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority. Robert Lozano has been appointed to the post by Governor Greg Abbott.

Lozano is the chairman of Greater State Bank and also the owner of F&P Brands, which operates Dairy Queen and Schlotzsky’s restaurants in the Valley. Lozano is also a former president of the Rio Grande Valley Partnership.

As presiding officer of the Hidalgo County RMA, Lozano will manage the development and expansion of critical transportation projects in the fast-growing county. Lozano will serve in the post through February 1st 2026.