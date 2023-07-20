LOCALTRENDING

Local Coach Arrested For Trying To Meet Teen Girl For Sex

jsalinasBy
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A coach with the Lasara school district is behind bars – accused of trying to have trying to have sex with an underage girl.

46-year-old Miguel Angel Carlos, who is the girl’s basketball and track coach with the Lasara ISD, was arrested Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

Carlos had been caught in an online sting operating out of Harris County. A social media post from the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office says Carlos had been having online conversations for several months with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl, and was making plans to meet up in Houston. Details of Carlos’ arrest have not been disclosed.

