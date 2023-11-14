Local Cops May Enforce Immigration Law

The Texas legislature is taking up a controversial bill that would allow local police to arrest and deport people they believe are illegal immigrants. That doesn’t sit well with some lawmakers in border cities, including El Paso County Commissioner David Stout.

Stout fears the bill would lead to racial profiling, and says that arrests will fill their jails. It will also focus police on the border and away from communities. If passed, the law will almost certainly face legal scrutiny.

The Supreme Court has ruled that immigration enforcement lines solely in the hands of the federal government.