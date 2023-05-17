Local Disaster Assistance Center Now Open For Laguna Heights Tornado Victims

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A local Disaster Assistance Center is now open for victims of Saturday’s tornado that left much of the community of Laguna Heights in shambles.

Cameron County has partnered with several organizations to provide people who lost their homes with relevant resources and information and to answer their questions.

The Disaster Assistance Center is set up in the Port Isabel Event Center at 309 Railroad Street. Shuttle service to the center is being provided from Van Buren Street and State Highway 100 in Laguna Heights.